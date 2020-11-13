Fayetteville Board of Health urges limit on at-home gatherings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville released updated COVID-19 guidelines on Friday aimed at reducing the spread of the virus in at-home gathering situations ahead of the holidays.

The Fayetteville Board of Health recommends that all gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people from no more than two households.

This includes gatherings within homes.

Health officials recommend wearing a mask not only when you are out in public but also when at home with people from outside your household.

“Currently our nation, our state and our city are witnessing staggering increases in the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” the city said in a press release. “Our local healthcare capacity is strained. We all must do what we can to mitigate the spread of this deadly virus as we head into the winter months. “

The board recommends socializing outdoors whenever possible and, even then, continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In June, the Fayetteville City Council voted 8-0 to require masks in public, ahead of Governor Asa Hutchinon’s statewide mask mandate.

You can stay up-to-date with the city’s coronavirus response here: https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3883/Coronavirus-Updates.