Fayetteville City Council members tour property for potential annex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — City Council members tour a potential future Fayetteville property.

The property sits between Zion Road and Highway 265

.Jonathan Curth with the city says a big concern for council members is drainage issues like if runoff from Hilton Creek could hurt the surrounding neighborhoods.

“There are several properties in the county that have experienced flooding, and so the council wanted to make sure they could get a feel for how the creek flows and see the land itself,” Curth said.

If all goes well and the property is annexed, it could be developed into a mix of businesses and multi-family homes.

