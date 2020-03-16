Fayetteville City Council to hold special meeting on city response to the coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mayor Lioneld Jordan has called a special meeting of the city council regarding Fayetteville’s response to the coronavirus at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16 at City Hall.

The agenda includes “an ordinance temporarily empowering the mayor to regulate the gathering of 50 or more people in public or private places that serve the public and to locally enforce recommendations from health authorities including the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Arkansas Department of Health, along with other actions deemed necessary to protect public health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The council will also vote on “a resolution appropriating emergency funds if additional funding is needed for city expenditures necessary to address the COVID-19 pandemic in Fayetteville.”

The meeting replaces the city council meeting previously scheduled for Tuesday.

The city says the chamber will be modified to create at least six feet between council members, in accordance with CDC guidelines on social distancing. Touch screens will be replaced by a voice vote.

The meeting will be live-streamed here. The public is encouraged to watch online to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.

Items related to employee pay plan and single-use disposable bags will not be included on the agenda and will be moved to the next city council meeting currently scheduled for April 7, 2020.