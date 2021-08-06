Fayetteville City Council to hold special meeting regarding masks, declaring emergency

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan has called a special meeting of the Fayetteville City Council to take place at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, August 6.

The special meeting has been called to discuss a new ordinance to require persons to wear face masks in public service areas in City-owned buildings and places of public accommodation, subject to reasonable exemptions; and to declare an emergency.

The meeting will be held virtually, with some council members in chambers at City Hall.

The special City Council meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Members of the public who wish to view a live video of these meetings can do so on the City of Fayetteville’s YouTube Channel.

Anyone who wishes to join the meeting can register to attend using the Zoom link, which will be available in the City’s public meeting calendar.

