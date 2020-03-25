Fayetteville cycling race postponed until further notice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — The Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville has been postponed until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19.

Originally scheduled for early April, the Joe Martin Stage Race is part of both the Pro Road Tour (PRT), the pro and elite amateur cycling tour of USA Cycling, and the UCI America Tour.

“For the safety and well being of athletes and our community along with USA Cycling’s Coronavirus Update…we are postponing the event. Our plan is to reschedule the event for later this year. Stay tuned for frequent updates and Thank You in advance for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time in our lives,” organizers said.

The Joe Martin Stage Race began as the Fayetteville Spring Classic in 1978. Joe Martin, a local advertising executive, served as the race director until 1988. Upon his death in 1989, the race was renamed in his honor.