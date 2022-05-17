FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. News & World released its annual rankings and listed Fayetteville at No. 7 in the top 10 “Best Places to Live in the U.S.” for 2022, down three spots from No. 4 in 2021.

At No. 7, Fayetteville now makes the top 10 for the seventh year in a row. It currently sits behind Raleigh & Durham, N.C., San Jose, Calif., Boulder, Colo., Green Bay, Wis., Colorado Springs, Colo., and Huntsville, Ala., which was previously listed at No. 3 last year.

To determine the list of cities, U.S. News analyzed 150 metro areas in the U.S. to find the best places to live by looking at metrics such as quality of life, the job market in each metro area, and the value of living and people’s desire to live there.

The news outlet also listed things to do in Fayetteville, highlighting the University of Arkansas sports program and the city’s growing arts scene, which includes the Walton Arts Center and Crystal Bridges.

“Located in a region experiencing drastic growth, Fayetteville – together with Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale – has transformed from a small town to a center of higher education, culture, commerce and entrepreneurialism.” U.S. News said.

The remaining top 10 are listed as follows:

Huntsville, Alabama Colorado Springs, Colorado Green Bay, Wisconsin Boulder, Colorado San Jose, California Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina Fayetteville, Arkansas Portland, Maine Sarasota, Florida San Francisco, California

U.S. News also listed data such as home prices, average annual salary, weather and age distribution. Click here to read all of the information.