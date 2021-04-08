Fayetteville e-scooter companies offering discounted rates to low-income riders

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s two electric scooter companies — Spin and Veo — are now offering discounted rates to qualifying low-income customers, according to a release from the City of Fayetteville on Thursday.

The city says the move is an effort to make micro-mobility a more affordable transportation option for residents who might otherwise have to walk or rely on public transportation to get to work or school.

The normal rate for both companies is $1 to unlock the scooter, then $.25 per minute, for a total cost of $3.50 for a ten-minute ride.

The Veo Access program waives the unlock fee entirely, then charges the regular $.25 per minute.

The Spin Access program lowers the unlock fee to $.50, then lowers the per-minute fee to $.07. Along with its reduced rates, Spin is also offering options for riders who don’t own a smartphone or credit card.

“This is an exciting offer for low-income Fayetteville residents,” said Dane Eifling, Mobility Coordinator for the City of Fayetteville. “E-Scooters provide quick, flexible transportation without the problems associated with parking, maintenance or licensing. For low-income residents who don’t drive, these special prices can make getting to work or school much faster and easier.”

The rates are available to individuals who have already qualified for local, state or federal benefits programs, and applicants will need to provide proof of their enrollment in one of such programs to qualify, according to the city’s release.

This could be a signed letter from a local assistance organization, discounted utility bill or a card or other document showing enrollment in a state or federal program such as Medicaid, Snap or EBT.

More information on how to qualify & apply is available on each company’s website.

Veo: https://www.veoride.com/veo-access/

Spin: https://www.spin.app/spin-access-us