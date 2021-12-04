Fayetteville Farmers’ Market holds annual holiday markets

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Farmers’ Market hosted its annual holiday market Saturday.

Following festive tradition, the holiday market features handcrafted holiday wreaths, artisan crafts and baked goods, and of course it doesn’t stop there.

Assistant Manager for the Fayetteville Farmers Market, Julia Denherder, says there’s more going on than usual.

“Holiday market features a lot of our crafters, baked good items and just a variety of things that are great gifting items as well as a summer of seasonal produce and other farm items,” Denherder said.

Anyone who didn’t make the first holiday market can catch the next ones, on December 11 and 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.