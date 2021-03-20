Fayetteville Farmers’ Market returns to downtown square

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fayetteville Farmers Market

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Just in time for Spring, the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market returned to the downtown square.

It was all smiles Saturday morning as vendors and shoppers returned to the square for the first time this year.

“We’re back and you can just see this morning everybody was setting up, these growers haven’t seen each other in a number of months,” said Farmers’ Market Manager Teresa Maurer.

The Fayetteville Farmers’ Market will be open from 10:00 a.m. To 2:00 p.m. every Saturday.

For those who don’t want to get out, curbside pick-up is still available.

Curbside pickup orders open at 6:00 p.m. and close Wednesday at 6:00 a.m. for Thursday pickup between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library new expansion south parking lot on School Ave.

You can visit the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market webstore to place a pickup order.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers