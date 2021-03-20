Fayetteville Farmers’ Market returns to downtown square

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Just in time for Spring, the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market returned to the downtown square.

It was all smiles Saturday morning as vendors and shoppers returned to the square for the first time this year.

“We’re back and you can just see this morning everybody was setting up, these growers haven’t seen each other in a number of months,” said Farmers’ Market Manager Teresa Maurer.

The Fayetteville Farmers’ Market will be open from 10:00 a.m. To 2:00 p.m. every Saturday.

For those who don’t want to get out, curbside pick-up is still available.

Curbside pickup orders open at 6:00 p.m. and close Wednesday at 6:00 a.m. for Thursday pickup between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library new expansion south parking lot on School Ave.

You can visit the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market webstore to place a pickup order.