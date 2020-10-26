Fayetteville Fire Department honors Officer Carr during Hero Half Marathon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Fire Department included a tribute to fallen officer Stephen Carr during its annual Hero Half Marathon on Sunday.

“The Fayetteville Arkansas Fire Department’s annual Hero Half Marathon honored our fallen brother, Officer Stephen Carr, at mile marker 4.13. Thank you so much for keeping his memory alive!” the Fayetteville Police Department posted on Facebook on Monday.

Officer Carr was killed on December 7, 2019, by London Phillips. His badge number was #413.

The Hero Half Marathon is a fundraising race and community event hosted by The Spark Foundation in partnership with Fayetteville Firefighters’ IAFF – Local 2866.

According to its website, proceeds from the event benefit “organizations that meet important community needs, increase fitness opportunities for the community, and make Fayetteville and Arkansas a great place to live, work, and play.”

