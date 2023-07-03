FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fourth of July is a great time to celebrate but it can be a stressful time for first responders.

The Fayetteville Fire Department gets an increase in calls on the holiday. The calls can be about fires from people not throwing away their fireworks properly or injuries from doing things such as setting off fireworks in their hand or using a small lighter to light them.

“We would rather not come see people at their house, because usually, that’s a bad day whenever they have to call the fire department so we would like to just stay here and have a good Fourth of July for everybody instead of running around to everybody’s houses,” said Fayetteville FD captain Justin Pianalto.

Firefighters say you should soak used fireworks in water to make sure they’re completely out before throwing them away.