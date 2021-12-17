Fayetteville Fire Department responds to water rescue following heavy downpours

UPDATE: According to firefighters one person was successfully rescued without incident.

Firefighters remind drivers to turn around don’t drown and never drive through moving water.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Fire Department is headed to a water rescue following heavy downpours across the Northwest Arkansas area Friday afternoon.

According to Fayetteville Fire Station 1, firefighters are headed to a person trapped in their vehicle in floodwaters near the 1300 block of North Futrall Drive.

According to a firefighter, one person was on top of the vehicle escaping their flooded vehicle.

