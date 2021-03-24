Fayetteville Fire Department shows school spirit, challenges Tulsa counterparts ahead of Sweet 16

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Fire Department laid down a challenge to their counterparts in Tulsa on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team’s Sweet 16 matchup with Oral Roberts University on Saturday, the Fayetteville Fire Department and their fire dog, Ember, took a trip to Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday to show their support for the Hogs.

“We’d like to challenge Tulsa Fire Department to see if they’re just as excited about this Saturdays game as we are,” the Fayetteville Fire Department said on Facebook. “Ember and her firefighters love a good challenge. Show us what kind of school spirit you have!”

The fire department thanked the Arkansas Razorback Cheer and Pom team for showing Ember around the arena.

Oral Roberts University, a private evangelical college based in Tulsa, made the Sweet 16 as a 15-seed after upsetting Ohio State and Florida in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas defeated Texas Tech, 68-66, in the round of 32 after beating Colgate in the first round.

The Razorback and Golden Eagles are scheduled to tipoff at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at 6:25 p.m.