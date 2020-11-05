Fayetteville Fire works to free man trapped in car on College Avenue

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the individual has been freed from the vehicle and is alert and on the way to the hospital.

Traffic will clear after the vehicle is towed from the ditch by NWA Towing, according to FPD.

ORIGINAL STORY —

The Fayetteville Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of College Avenue and Poplar Street as the fire department works to free a man trapped in his vehicle after a single-car crash.

Information on the individual’s condition — or what led to the crash — was not immediately available on Thursday.

This is a developing story — stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.

