Fayetteville gears up for Lights of the Ozarks, new parade route

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville preps for its annual Lights of the Ozarks, which kicks off next weekend.

Each year, the downtown square is decorated with more than 400,000 lights.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan will flip the switch Friday night at 6:00 and the parade will follow immediately after.

This year, the parade will start at Spring St. and Block St. and go around the square before ending at Meadow St. and East Ave.

Lights of the Ozarks runs through January and is open from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. each night.