Washington Co. high-risk sex offender arrested for living near a daycare, child sex crimes

Gearold Mowan Jr., 55, of Fayetteville booked into the Washington County jail on July 16, 2021 | Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Level 3 high-risk sex offender for living near a daycare and two counts of sexual indecency with a child.

Gearold Mowan Jr., 55, of Fayetteville was arrested around 9:00 a.m. Friday and booked into the Washington County Jail.

Mowan is facing failure to register as a sex offender, living near a school or daycare, and two counts of sexual indecency with a child.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Washington County’s prosecuting attorney’s office for arrest details, but the office was only able to release information about the failure to register as a sex offender. The details of the “sexual indecency with a child” information can’t be released due to Arkansas law.

According to an arrest report, Mowan has been a registered Level 3 sex offender with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office since February 13, 2020. The state requires Level 3 offenders to do a verification of residency with law enforcement every six months.

Mowan is required to report any changes of residency in person to the local law enforcement agency within 5 days. Mowan last verified his residency on June 8, 2021, in Madison County.

The arrest report details Mowan had been living in a camper trailer near a property on S. Whitehouse Road, southwest of Elkins in Washington County.

During the interview with deputies, Mowan admitted he knew he was not supposed to be living near a daycare. He failed to notify the Washington County Sheriff’s Office of his change of address within the required 5 days.

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety sex offender registry, Mowan is registered as a Level 3 offender who lives in Elkins.

Based on the state’s website regarding Level 3 offenders: “Typically offenders in this category have a history of repeat sexual offending, and/or strong antisocial, violent or predatory personality characteristics. These are individuals whose offense and criminal history require notification throughout the community.”

Mowan has been arrested and convicted multiple times since 2005 for sexual assault involving three minor children and has served time for all charges.