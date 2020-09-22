Fayetteville High School cancels football game after COVID-19 concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Fayetteville High School football game against Bentonville West on Friday, September 25 has been canceled.

The announcement was made on Twitter.

Due to Covid-19 quarantines & the safety of our student athletes, @BVille_West_FB vs @FayBulldogsFB

will not be played this Friday and will be deemed a “no contest” — FHS Bulldogs (@FayBulldogs) September 22, 2020

The game will be deemed a “no contest”.