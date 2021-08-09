Fayetteville High School Marching Band unveils new semi-trailer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville High School Marching Band is unveiling its new semi-trailer!

The new addition is bigger and better than the previous band’s trailer, which is more than a decade old.

It’s an awesome step up from our trailer, state of the art design. It’ll be awesome. Cason Frisby, Mellophone Player

Band Director Brett Lawson says the band’s new way of getting equipment to events will match the quality of the band itself.

“The kids really take a lot of pride in our program, and having something like this is really something special for them, something they can look out for and be proud of,” says Lawson.

Lawson says the catalyst for the trailer purchase was going to events and seeing other marching bands with their own state-of-the-art trailers.