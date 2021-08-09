Fayetteville High School Marching Band unveils new semi-trailer

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville High School Marching Band is unveiling its new semi-trailer!

The new addition is bigger and better than the previous band’s trailer, which is more than a decade old.

It’s an awesome step up from our trailer, state of the art design. It’ll be awesome.

Cason Frisby, Mellophone Player

Band Director Brett Lawson says the band’s new way of getting equipment to events will match the quality of the band itself.

“The kids really take a lot of pride in our program, and having something like this is really something special for them, something they can look out for and be proud of,” says Lawson.

Lawson says the catalyst for the trailer purchase was going to events and seeing other marching bands with their own state-of-the-art trailers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers