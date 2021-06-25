Fayetteville hosts first NWA Trans March

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Pride hosted its first-ever trans march in Fayetteville on Thursday night.

Attendees gathered on Dickson Street near the Walton Arts center and marched to the Fayetteville Town Center for an outdoor rally.

Organizers with NWA Equality say the march is a protest against Arkansas’ recent passage of anti-trans legislation, including a bill that banned access to gender-affirming care for trans minors.

“I’m here to support trans youth because I think what’s happening in our state is just atrocious, and I want them to be safe and get the medical help that they need, and to support them in any way that we can,” said attendee Lesley Speller.

An estimated 500 people marched in the event.

