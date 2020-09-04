Fayetteville law firm associate arrested for battery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville law associate was arrested for first degree battery.

Zachary Musgraves, 27, was arrested Wednesday. According to court documents filed the incident happened on or about Mark 14, 2020.

Musgraves drove his vehicle 13-miles into oncoming traffic after drinking alcohol and struck another person head-on causing serious physical injury.

“The defendant caused serious physical injury to another person under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life,” court documents say.

According to a police report, the incident happened on March 14.

Musgraves was released Wednesday, September 3, from the Washington County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond. His next court date is September 30.