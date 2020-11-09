Fayetteville man arrested, accused of abusing kitten

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly abusing his roommate’s 4-month-old kitten.

Levi Cyress Johnson, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals.

The owner of the kitten said she returned home on Sunday and Johnson, her roommate, had locked himself in the bedroom with her cat and refused to open his door or let the animal out.

Johnson was allegedly alone with the kitten from 10:30 p.m. on Saturday until 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, at which point the owner discovered it in medical distress. According to an arrest report, she told police this is the second time she believes Johnson has tortured one of her cats, but she was unable to determine it the first time.

When officers spoke to Johnson, he said the cat defecated on the floor so he rubbed its nose on the carpet and “bopped” it on the head.

A witness at the scene, a male friend of Johnson’s roommate, told police that Johnson admitted to injuring the cat.

An officer looked at the cat and observed noticeable trauma to its face and body, a police report said.

The cat had “rug burns” along its muzzle and face, and the kitten struggled to breathe with active blood coming from its nose, according to the report. The animal had minimal movement and “appeared to be rendered delirious,” police noted.

The cat was transported to an emergency after-hours vet for further evaluation. Its current condition was not noted in the report.

Johnson was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.