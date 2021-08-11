Fayetteville man arrested, accused of shooting wife in head

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly shooting his wife in the head at an apartment on Wedington Drive.

According to a preliminary report from the prosecutor’s office, Michael Anthony Benter, 30, admitted to shooting his wife during an argument on Tuesday, later disposing of the gun by throwing it into Lake Fayetteville.

Michael Anthony Benter, 30 booked into the Washington County Jail | Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

According to the report, at around 7:07 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the Wedington Oaks Apartments for a reported shooting after a caller said her neighbor came to her door, bleeding from the head with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim reportedly told her neighbor that her husband had shot her during an argument.

Emergency personnel arrived, and the victim was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment.

While at the hospital, the victim reportedly told investigators that she was shot by her husband, Benter, after an argument over Benter refusing to let her take their car somewhere earlier that afternoon.

According to the report, she told police that they were in the bedroom arguing when Benter retrieved a pistol, pointed it at her head, and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not go off because he had the safety on. The victim reportedly began to walk out of the room past Benter when he pulled the trigger again and shot her in the head.

Benter fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. He was located a short time later in his vehicle and arrested by officers with the Springdale Police Department.

Benter allegedly told investigators the reason he shot her was “because he wanted her out of his life.” He also allegedly admitted that his intention was to kill her when he shot her.

He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

Benter faces preliminary charges of 1st-degree battery and tampering with physical evidence.

Medical personnel advised that the victim is expected to survive, but, due to the seriousness of the injury, she might have to be transported to Little Rock for treatment.