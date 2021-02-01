Fayetteville man arrested, charged with trafficking of minors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 23-year-old Fayetteville man was arrested on Thursday, January 28, 2021, on three counts of trafficking of minor persons, a class Y felony.

According to court documents, Lexus Deshawn Hobbs is accused of “employing” three minor girls — two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — in Washington County, Arkansas to “engage in commercial sexual activity for money” that was to be turned over to Hobbs.

According to the documents, Hobbs’ alleged activities date back as far as May 15, 2020.

Hobbs was released from the Washington County Detention Center on Saturday, January 30, 2021, after posting a $54,230 bail.

His next court date is February 12, 2021, at 7:45 a.m.

