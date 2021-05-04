Fayetteville man arrested for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested Monday night for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend.

According to a preliminary report from the Fayetteville police, Don Clark II of Fayetteville was involved in an argument with his ex-girlfriend over whether he should move out of their apartment.

The report says a witness, initially in the living room, later went to the bedroom with a child. The witness said after an hour, Clark’s ex-girlfriend told him he didn’t have to leave, but needed to be planning to leave.

The ex-girlfriend said Clark became enraged and told her that he was not leaving.

Clark walked near the front door of the apartment, grabbed a glass smoking device and broke it over his head, according to the report. Clark’s ex-girlfriend said he walked toward the kitchen where he began looking through the utensil drawer. She said she feared Clark would attack her and told the witness they needed to leave.

According to the report, the two escaped the apartment. As they tried to escape, the ex-girlfriend slipped in the mud and Clark was able to grab her. The report says Clark attempted to grab the ex-girlfriend’s phone.

During the struggle, Clark stabbed his ex-girlfriend once in the chest with what she believed was a knife.

As other residents of the apartments attempted to get Clark away from his ex-girlfriend, she was able to throw the knife into an unknown area, according to the report. Police have not been able to find the knife.

Clark is facing charges of 2nd-degree domestic battery, aggravated assault on a family or household member and false imprisonment.

The ex-girlfriend was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for her injuries. The witness and child were taken to a safe location.