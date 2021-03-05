Fayetteville man arrested for arson after calling 911 to report vehicle fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 42-year-old Fayetteville man was arrested on an arson charge after allegedly setting a vehicle on fire in January.

Garry Robert Cox is charged with arson, filing a false report of criminal wrongdoing, and reckless burning.

According to a preliminary report from the Fayetteville Police Department, Cox reported a vehicle fire on January 3, 2021, at 11:19 p.m. The report states the vehicle was intentionally state ablaze, “probably using a burned cloth, wrapped around a wooden dowell-type object which was painted green,” which was collected for evidence.

Cox reported the fire via 911 and responding officers took a statement from him in which he described a person who he said was responsible for the arson, as well as the getaway vehicle.

According to the report, a month later, on February 3, 2021, at 11:04 p.m., a dumpster fire was reported at the same location.

A witness reported that they saw Cox walk away from the dumpster and return to his apartment as it went up in flames.

On March 4, 2021, Cox was interviewed by police. According to the report, he was “initially deceptive but later admitted to both instances of burning.”

Evidence was reportedly found in his apartment to corroborate the confession.

Cox was arrested and is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

He was previously convicted of arson in California, police say.