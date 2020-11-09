Fayetteville man arrested for breaking or entering, possessing heroin

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested on Saturday, November 7 for breaking into a vehicle and possessing heroin.

Ibis Waterhorse Dundee, 38, is facing charges of breaking or entering, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and loitering.

On November 7, police were called to 2195 N. Gregg for an alarm. Police could hear movement in the wood line just north of the address.

Police observed Dundee appearing from the wood line and running west on a gravel road. After a short pursuit, he was apprehended.

A car was located near the woods with the front passenger door open. A box of 9mm rounds were found in the vehicle but were empty.

A search of Dundee found 18 9mm rounds, a syringe and 0.3 grams of heroin. Dundee’s cell phone was also found in the passenger car.

Dundee admitted to police that he broke into the vehicle to fund his drug addiction.

Dundee is being held in the Washington County Jail. His next court appearance is on December 7.

