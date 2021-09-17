Fayetteville man arrested in connection to Kelley Street shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a shooting on West Kelly Street.

Dorantez Latarius Evans, 44, was arrested for battery in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Evans was identified by witnesses as the suspect in the shooting of a man in the leg at a home at 820 W. Kelley Street at around 1:49 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers who responded to the home after the incident interviewed the victim and his wife, who told police that he had been shot after an argument and fight.

Both identified the suspect as Evans.

They said Evans had been brought to the home by his wife, and he fled the scene with her prior to the arrival of police.

Independent witnesses reportedly corroborated the victim’s story.

Police responded to Evans’ known address and made contact with his wife, who allegedly admitted to letting him out of the vehicle after they left the victim’s house.

Officers patrolling nearby located Evans walking in an area back towards his residence. He was not in possession of a gun at the time and was placed under arrest, according to the report.

Evans was transported to the police station to be interviewed by investigators and allegedly admitted to being at the residence at the time of the shooting “and that he and the victim had issues.”

Evans then requested a lawyer, and the interview was terminated.

The victim in the incident has not been identified.