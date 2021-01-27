Fayetteville man arrested in connection to Pointer Lane drive-by

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An 18-year-old Fayetteville man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly firing shots from a stolen vehicle at a home on Pointer Lane.

During an interview with the Fayetteville Police Department, John Gabriel Rowland, 18, admitted that he “was strapped” and fired multiple shots while driving past a home on Pointer Lane on Tuesday, according to a preliminary arrest report from FPD.

According to the report, officers arrived at the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls about shots fired near an address on N. Pointer Lane and located 8 bullet holes and bullet impacts to the residence. One bullet struck a Toyota Highlander in the drive-way, breaking its back window, and a tenth bullet hole was located in the garage door of an adjoining duplex.

During the investigation, police say it was discovered that an elderly resident of the home was sitting in the garage smoking a cigarette during the shooting, and several bullets missed the individual by “mere feet.”

After speaking with residents, police identified “Gabe Rowland” as a person of interest. According to the report, the victims said Rowland had been in an altercation with one of them several weeks prior.

Police records identified the “Gabe” in question as John Gabriel Rowland with an address on the south side of the city.

During the shooting investigation, police were also responding to the area of Laurel Landing for a stolen vehicle that had been located. Upon opening its driver-side door, police discovered several spent 9mm shell casings.

The vehicle had been reported stolen by a resident who lived “several houses away from Mr. Rowland’s address,” according to the report, and it had been abandoned a short distance from the suspect’s home.

After visiting Rowland’s house and getting no response, police received information that Rowland was driving to the police department, where he later arrived and was escorted to an interview room.

Police say that, after being read his rights, Rowland initially denied knowledge of the stolen vehicle or shooting, but later disclosed that “in the early morning hours he walked down his street and entered one of his neighbor’s vehicles.”

Rowland reportedly said he drove the vehicle around town before heading to Pointer Lane and firing on the residence, later abandoning the vehicle and discarding the gun in the woods behind his house.

Police conducted a search of the woods, but, at the time of the report, say the firearm has not been located.

After Rowland’s arrest, police received consent from Rowland’s parents to to search the 2010 Dodge Ram he drove to the police department, which his parents own.

Underneath the driver’s seat, police located a Glock 19 pistol that had been reported stolen from a breaking and entering on December 28, 2020. A second pistol was also located under the seat.

According to the report, the serial numbers for both guns were scratched over and defaced.

Rowland is facing charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, terroristic act, tampering with physical evidence, theft of property (motor vehicle) and possession of a defaced firearm.

He was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for booking.