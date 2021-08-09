Fayetteville man arrested on multiple charges including arson and rape

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested on multiple charges, including terroristic threatening, rape, aggravated assault and arson.

On Friday, August 6, Fayetteville Police responded to a call involving two tents being set on fire. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a female and male who said they saw 57-year-old Donald Johnson throw a “Molotov” cocktail into their camp area.

The female victim said she had been in a romantic relationship with Johnson but had recently ended it due to him raping her.

Earlier that evening, Johnson was at her homeless camp and tried to convince her to continue their sexual relationship. The female victim said Johnson became angry when she disagreed. She went on to say that Johnson called 911 to try to get her and the male victim in trouble.

Police responded and made Johnson leave, however, the female victim said Johnson came back to her and the male victim’s homeless camp later that night.

Both victims reported seeing Johnson outside of their camp and saw a fireball go over the fence and land on their tents. The male victim said he saw Johnson with something “smoking in his hand.” They also reported hearing Johnson say, “I’m going to kill y’all, burn you out of there.”

While officers were talking to the female victim, Johnson called her. The female victim placed the call on speakerphone and it was at that point when Johnson admitted to making and throwing the fireball. Johnson said he only threw it to scare the male victim. Also during the call, the female victim’s allegation of rape by Johnson was confirmed.

Johnson was located riding a bike on Wedington Drive after the meeting with the male and female victim. He was placed into custody and transported to the detective division. During the interrogation, Johnson eventually admitted to throwing the fireball, however, he denied raping the female victim to officers.

Johnson is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.