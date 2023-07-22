EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man is dead after a motorcycle crash that took place in Eureka Springs on U.S. Highway 62 around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a crash report.

Raymond Scott Kinnunen, 58, was traveling eastbound on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle and slowed to make a left turn.

As he was making the turn, he lost control, separated from his motorcycle and was struck by another motorcycle.

Kinnunen did not survive the crash. The driver of the second motorcycle was taken to the Eureka Springs Hospital.

The report says the weather conditions were sunny and clear and the roads were dry.