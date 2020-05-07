Fayetteville man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on child pornography charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 35-year-old Fayetteville man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, without the possibility of parole, on Wednesday on two counts of transportation of child pornography and one count of access the internet with the intent to view child pornography, according to a release from David Clay Fowlkes, acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

According to court records, in November 2018, Homeland Security Investigations received information that a Northwest Arkansas man, later identified as Brion Carey, uploaded “numerous images of child pornography to a Google based email account. Further investigation revealed a second instance that the same Google email account was utilized to send an email containing child pornography,” according to the release from Fowlkes on Thursday.

Carey was arrested in January 2019 and later indicted on the three charges. In December 2019, a jury found him guilty on all charges.

According to the release, the case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Dustin Roberts and Assistant United States Attorney Carly Marshall prosecuted the case for the United States.