FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville mural gets vandalized again.

This is the third time the “Love Unites Us” mural has been defaced.

This time with the word “rebellion” and “your days are numbered” also spray painted on the sides of the building.

The mural was painted over the summer after someone tagged “white pride” outside of the building.

Fayetteville police are currently investigating.