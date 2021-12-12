Fayetteville Parks and Recreation holds first White Elephant 5k race

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Parks and Recreation department offered a new holiday-themed race Saturday.

The first White Elephant 5k started at the downtown square and treated participants to the Lights of the Ozarks, holiday music, photo opportunities, hot cocoa and a variety of white elephant gifts.

“We came up with this event because we had a lot of gifts and things left over from past years of hosting events that we were ready to give away and pass on to somebody else,” Said Fayetteville Assistant Recreation Superintendent Tiffany Hoover. So, we gathered up all of our old race medals, all of our old trophies, all of our old t-shirts and decided to distribute them as gifts to runners by hosting a 5k.”

People of all ages participated in the race and all registration fees benefitted Fayetteville Parks and Recreation.