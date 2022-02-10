FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department issued a social media post to remind the public that “porch piracy” is now a felony in the state of Arkansas.

Accompanying the post was doorbell camera video footage of an alleged theft of Chemotherapy medication worth approximately $3,700. The post states that the package was “stolen from a front porch under the guise of delivering food.”

In the video, the suspect can be seen crouching, pausing for a moment, and walking away while carrying a small box. The police added that the suspect has been identified and arrested.

The post notes that even if a stolen item costs just $5, the crime is still a felony. The department added that a doorbell camera always helps.

If you every see anything suspicious, contact the police at (479) 587-3555.