Fayetteville police arrest suspect in connection to weekend stabbing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police confirmed Thursday that one suspect was arrested in connection to a stabbing that took place at an apartment complex on N. Chestnut Ave. over the weekend.

Tequila Matthews, 28, was arrested Wednesday, July 7 on a Second Degree Battery charge.

Police say Matthews got into an argument with another woman, who was identified as Shayllah Rhyne, 28, in the parking lot of the apartment complex where the stabbing took place. Matthews then reportedly hit Rhyne in the head with a scissor jack that she took from underneath her ex-boyfriend’s car in the parking lot.

Rhyne then reportedly stabbed Matthews in the back with a kitchen knife and went back inside the apartment.

Police later located the knife in the living room of the apartment.

Matthews was treated for her injuries at Washington Regional Medical Center before being arrested and taken to the Washington County jail.

Police say Rhyne has not yet been taken into custody.