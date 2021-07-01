Fayetteville Police Chief talks about how a department mourns a loss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “You have to remain optimistic good is always going to overcome evil.”

For the second time in less than two years, Northwest Arkansas mourns the loss of a police officer killed in the line of duty.

“When you lose an officer, it’s something you’ll never forget. It’s certainly something that I relive every single day,” Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds said.

Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple was killed Saturday after he was run over attempting to stop a car at a gas station.

“When that happens, it brings back that nightmare of December 7, 2019 for me, and for the men and women of the PD and for our community,” Chief Reynolds said.

For Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds, it’s a reminder of the tragic loss of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr, who was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol vehicle outside of the Fayetteville PD.

“As a police chief, you have to be concerned when the bagpipes stop playing, how do you keep moving forward,” Chief Reynolds said.

The chief acknowledges how difficult it is to lead a grieving department so he immediately reached out to Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn after Officer Apple’s death.

“Chief, I’ve walked this path. My department, my community has walked down this path, whatever resources we can provide to you, we want to avail those to you,” Chief Reynolds told Chief Hahn.

Whether it be in the form of peer support or answering service calls in the area, Fayetteville officers like others around the region are standing by their mourning brothers and sisters in Pea Ridge.

“Whether or not we lose an officer, the job goes on and we have a job to do and our job is to serve the community,” Chief Reynolds said.

A community coming together to honor Officer Apple for his sacrifice before he’s laid to rest on Friday.

“When you experience such a tragedy, such as the loss of an officer, the community just tends to wrap their arms around you and they just love on you,” Chief Reynolds said. “It’s our responsibility as police chiefs to honor our heroes and their legacy.”