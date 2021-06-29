Fayetteville Police Department holds Youth Citizens Police Academy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department’s Level 1 Youth Citizens Police Academy kicked off Monday, June 28.

Local 5th and 6th graders will be spending the week with the Fayetteville Police Department learning about Law Enforcement.

Police officials said that on day one, participants were given a physical fitness test, toured a police car, learned about becoming a police officer and got a demo from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Program events will continue throughout the week.