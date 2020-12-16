Fayetteville Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating missing 17-year-old Darren Dwayne Collins.

According to police, Collins has not returned home since leaving at the beginning of the month.

According to his missing poster, he was last seen on S. Washington Avenue in Fayetteville on December 5. He was wearing a red hoodie, gray joggers, and Adidas shoes.

Collins is white with hazel eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 125 pounds with a scar on the palm of his left hand.

The Fayetteville Police Department does not believe that Collins is in danger.

If you have any information on his location, call Detective Strange at (479) 587-2520 or the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.