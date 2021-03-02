Fayetteville Police Department to host Kids Wellness Fair

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Department and various local organizations will host a Kids Wellness Fair Saturday, March 6.
This event will have free dental cleaning kits, a free mobile video gameplay truck, free sports physicals, camp sign-ups, free ice cream, and vouchers for free shoes from Shoe Carnival.
The department says kids in need of a physical will need an adult to fill out an online form before the event.
FPD reminds everyone that Hand sanitizer and handwashing stations will be available and masks are required.
