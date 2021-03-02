Fayetteville Police Department to host Kids Wellness Fair

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Fayetteville Police Department

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Department and various local organizations will host a Kids Wellness Fair Saturday, March 6.

This event will have free dental cleaning kits, a free mobile video gameplay truck, free sports physicals, camp sign-ups, free ice cream, and vouchers for free shoes from Shoe Carnival.

The department says kids in need of a physical will need an adult to fill out an online form before the event.

FPD reminds everyone that Hand sanitizer and handwashing stations will be available and masks are required.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers