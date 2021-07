FAYETTEVILLE, ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is on the lookout for speeding drivers.

According to a Facebook post from FPD, the department will begin new traffic mobilization efforts on Monday: increasing enforcement of laws against speeding.

Fayetteville police say you can expect to see more traffic stops in town, so slow down to keep yourself and others safe on the roads.