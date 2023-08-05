FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’ve ever wondered where the money that was seized from criminals goes, some of it goes back to the community.

The Fayetteville Police Department donated $10,000 to the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County earlier this week, according to a Facebook post.

“The Children’s Safety Center has been an invaluable resource to our NWA community, and a great partner of the Fayetteville Police Department for the past 26 years,” Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds said. “We wanted to show our gratitude and support their mission. It’s an honor and I’m proud to share these forfeited funds knowing they will be utilized to advocate for children who experience abuse and trauma.”

The money used for the donation came from funds that were seized or forfeited from criminal activity and were made possible through the federal equitable sharing laws, according to the post.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, local and state law enforcement agencies are allowed to donate up to $25,000 a year to community-based non-profit organizations or those “whose stated missions are supportive of and consistent with a law enforcement effort.”

In the past, Fayetteville PD has donated seized money to local non-profit Central United Methodist Church, Light House Solutions, and MY-T-BY-DESIGN.