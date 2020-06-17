Fayetteville Police investigate a person shot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting after a person showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday.

Police responded to the 1700 block of West Lewis Avenue Tuesday for shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Once officers arrived at the scene they located a shell casing but did not locate a victim.

Several hours later, a victim with a gunshot wound was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 1700 block of West Lewis Avenue is located to the immediate north of the Lewis Soccer Complex and Asbell Park.

Police did not release the name of the victim or say if anyone was in custody at this time.

This is an open investigation.

