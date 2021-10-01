Fayetteville police investigate attempted murder near Jeremiah Place

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 30.

According to police, officers arrived on the scene and one man had been shot and the suspect had left the area. The shooting occurred at a residence located at the 2400 block of North Jeremiah Place.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident. No arrest has been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

