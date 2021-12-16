Fayetteville police investigate chihuahua shot with pellet gun

Wedington Animal Hospital | Courtesy: Google Maps

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a dog showed up at the Wedington Animal Hospital on West Wedington Drive in Fayetteville with a gunshot wound Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were called around 11:50 a.m. for a chihuahua that sustained a gunshot wound.

Murphy said the dog was likely shot with a pellet and is alive but did not know the dog’s condition at this time.

Officers from the department are investigating to see what occurred.

