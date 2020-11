FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a gas station on Garland Avenue on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. at the Conoco Gas Station on Garland Avenue, near the Harps Foods, according to police dispatch.

Authorities have not located any victims, and no arrests have been made.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.