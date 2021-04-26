Fayetteville Police investigate thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen at NWA Mall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from a business at the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the Diamond Center located inside the mall for a theft report.

Investigators on the scene spoke with employees to determine what occurred.

According to police, the suspects distracted an employee while the others got into the safe.

As of Monday afternoon, Sgt. Tony Murphy said, “an undisclosed amount of jewelry was stolen.”

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the police.

