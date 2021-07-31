Fayetteville Police investigating 2 suspicious deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced Friday that the department is launching an investigation after two individuals were found dead in a home on W. Fairfax St.

Police say they received a report from a caller who said she hadn’t heard from her friend in over 24 hours. The caller then went to the friend’s home to check on her and found her dead at the scene.

When police arrived they confirmed that Keshia Gaither, 32, and Jakeb Bryant, 33, were deceased inside the residence.

Police say evidence suggests that the incident is isolated and there is no further threat to the public.

The bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s office. No cause of death has been determined at this time.

