FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Tiffany Lindley said officers responded to School Avenue near 7Hills Homeless Center for a man who was reported being stabbed. Lindley said the man was taken to Washington Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

She added the victim was not cooperating with authorities.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. As of 3 p.m. Thursday no arrests have been made.