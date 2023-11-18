FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle at the intersection of West Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Shilo Drive.

At around 11:08 a.m., FPD responded to the intersection in reference to the collision. Once they arrived on the scene, FPD found that a 53-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle while crossing MLK on a bicycle.

Citizens and first responders attempted to give first aid but were unable to save the man, according to FPD.

The collision is being investigated and FPD says no citations have been issued or arrests made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.