Fayetteville police investigating Friday night homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police responded to a shooting call at 1862 W. Pleasant Woods Dr. around 10:30 September 10.

When they arrived at the scene they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was unresponsive when police arrived and officers were unable to resuscitate him.

Detectives on the case say they believe the event is isolated.

The victim’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.